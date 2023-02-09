Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.39MM shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS). This represents 11.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.55MM shares and 11.75% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.36% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.80% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for TreeHouse Foods is $51.85. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.80% from its latest reported closing price of $48.10.

The projected annual revenue for TreeHouse Foods is $3,775MM, a decrease of 18.92%. The projected annual EPS is $2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in TreeHouse Foods. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.31%, an increase of 3.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 68,530K shares. The put/call ratio of THS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,691K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company.

Jana Partners holds 4,748K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,131K shares, representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 7.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,694K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares, representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THS by 2.75% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,760K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THS by 6.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,691K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THS by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Treehouse Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The Company has nearly 40 production facilities across North America and Italy, and its vision is to be the undisputed solutions leader for custom brands for its customers. TreeHouse Foods extensive product portfolio includes snacking, beverages and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh formats. The Company has a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and also offers clean label, organic and preservative-free ingredients across almost our entire portfolio. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all.

