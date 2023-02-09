Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tompkins Financial (TMP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP). This represents 9.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.42MM shares and 9.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.34% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tompkins Financial is $80.58. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 4.34% from its latest reported closing price of $77.23.

The projected annual revenue for Tompkins Financial is $324MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual EPS is $6.12, an increase of 3.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tompkins Financial. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMP is 0.12%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 9,904K shares. The put/call ratio of TMP is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tompkins Financial holds 1,185K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 18.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 923K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 14.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 363K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 8.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 302K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 1.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMP by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.