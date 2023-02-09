Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.22MM shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD). This represents 6.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.22MM shares and 6.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.94% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is $23.80. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 91.94% from its latest reported closing price of $12.40.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is $278MM, an increase of 18.56%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 19.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.05%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.45% to 18,838K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,372K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing an increase of 29.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 43.38% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 845K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 692K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 89.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 28.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 687K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 506K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 83.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 417.91% over the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that its solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

