Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.40MM shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI). This represents 4.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.49MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.73% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is $2.70. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 205.73% from its latest reported closing price of $0.88.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is $46MM, a decrease of 57.97%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 40.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPPI is 0.01%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.87% to 53,011K shares. The put/call ratio of SPPI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital holds 16,676K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,100K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 46.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,349K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 3,845K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,052K shares, representing a decrease of 109.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 80.70% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,283K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 41.61% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,555K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing a decrease of 72.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPPI by 69.50% over the last quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future.

