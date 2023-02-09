Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI). This represents 7.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 7.36% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.81% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.17% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southside Bancshares is $38.12. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.17% from its latest reported closing price of $40.20.

The projected annual revenue for Southside Bancshares is $287MM, an increase of 14.63%. The projected annual EPS is $3.37, an increase of 2.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southside Bancshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBSI is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 19,709K shares. The put/call ratio of SBSI is 3.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,218K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSI by 2.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 898K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSI by 1.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 681K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 590K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBSI by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 560K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBSI by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Southside Bancshares Declares $0.35 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $40.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.76%, the lowest has been 3.12%, and the highest has been 5.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Southside Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

