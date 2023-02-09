Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Sesen Bio (SESN)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.85MM shares of Sesen Bio Inc (SESN). This represents 5.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.37MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.17% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sesen Bio is $0.61. The forecasts range from a low of $0.61 to a high of $0.63. The average price target represents an increase of 8.17% from its latest reported closing price of $0.57.

The projected annual revenue for Sesen Bio is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sesen Bio. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 43.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SESN is 0.01%, an increase of 128.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.43% to 27,790K shares. The put/call ratio of SESN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,362K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,667K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESN by 44.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,284K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESN by 46.77% over the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 1,504K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SESN by 47.29% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,477K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sesen Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company's lead program, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In December 2020, the Company completed the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA. Sesen Bio retains worldwide rights to Vicineum with the exception of Greater China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), for which the Company has partnered with Qilu Pharmaceutical and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, respectively, for commercialization. Vicineum is a locally administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EpCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC.

