Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.03MM shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT). This represents 9.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.31MM shares and 9.54% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.91% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is $154.02. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.91% from its latest reported closing price of $121.36.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is $1,241MM, an increase of 41.66%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 12.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.37%, an increase of 21.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.71% to 89,374K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,478K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,233K shares, representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 43.51% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,175K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 29.12% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,999K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,559K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 79.96% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,482K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing a decrease of 49.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with raredisease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing.

