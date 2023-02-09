Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Ouster (OUST)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.40MM shares of Ouster, Inc. (OUST). This represents 4.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 10.63MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.34% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ouster is $3.16. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 89.34% from its latest reported closing price of $1.67.

The projected annual revenue for Ouster is $106MM, an increase of 152.03%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.06%, a decrease of 27.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 55,963K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tao Capital Management holds 11,253K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,276K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing an increase of 21.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 21.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,908K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 38.89% over the last quarter.

Penn Capital Management holds 2,619K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 38.04% over the last quarter.

New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2,373K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Ouster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

