Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Oracle (ORCL)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 138.25MM shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL). This represents 5.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 142.07MM shares and 5.32% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.82% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oracle is $95.20. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.82% from its latest reported closing price of $86.69.

The projected annual revenue for Oracle is $50,392MM, an increase of 9.37%. The projected annual EPS is $5.05, an increase of 53.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oracle. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCL is 0.53%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 1,266,710K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCL is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,754K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,216K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 7.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,436K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,843K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 10.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,591K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,017K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 10.81% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 22,448K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,132K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 7.41% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 20,711K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,924K shares, representing a decrease of 25.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCL by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Oracle Declares $0.32 Dividend

On December 12, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 9, 2023 received the payment on January 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $86.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Oracle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

