Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Office Depot (ODP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.52MM shares of Office Depot, Inc. (ODP). This represents 9.87% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 5.14MM shares and 10.59% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.95% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Office Depot is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.95% from its latest reported closing price of $51.57.

The projected annual revenue for Office Depot is $8,421MM, a decrease of 0.07%. The projected annual EPS is $4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Office Depot. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODP is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 50,599K shares. The put/call ratio of ODP is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 5,000K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,127K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,979K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 1,693K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,270K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 33.76% over the last quarter.

Office Depot Declares $0.02 Dividend

On February 4, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020 received the payment on March 13, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $51.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 7.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=96).

The current dividend yield is 4.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

ODP Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

