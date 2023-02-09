Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in NetSTREIT (NTST)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.31MM shares of NetSTREIT Corp (NTST). This represents 9.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 12, 2022 they reported 5.53MM shares and 10.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.90% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetSTREIT is $23.18. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.90% from its latest reported closing price of $20.00.

The projected annual revenue for NetSTREIT is $110MM, an increase of 27.24%. The projected annual EPS is $0.14, a decrease of 12.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetSTREIT. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTST is 0.26%, an increase of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.34% to 83,102K shares. The put/call ratio of NTST is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 9,531K shares representing 17.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,334K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 22.96% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 4,821K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares, representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 33.13% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,561K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 47.75% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,487K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 12.91% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,340K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares, representing an increase of 41.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTST by 72.64% over the last quarter.

NetSTREIT Declares $0.20 Dividend

On October 25, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $20.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 3.05%, and the highest has been 4.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Netstreit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

