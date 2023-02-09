Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Luna Innovations (LUNA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.45MM shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA). This represents 4.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.76MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.17% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luna Innovations is $10.33. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.17% from its latest reported closing price of $9.29.

The projected annual revenue for Luna Innovations is $132MM, an increase of 29.76%. The projected annual EPS is $0.32, an increase of 3.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luna Innovations. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 36.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNA is 0.26%, an increase of 116.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 19,793K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNA is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,964K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 16.22% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 1,833K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,644K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 92.64% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,251K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,127K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Luna Innovations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

