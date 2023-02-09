Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 3.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 11.26MM shares and 5.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.63% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lordstown Motors is $3.51. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 163.63% from its latest reported closing price of $1.33.

The projected annual revenue for Lordstown Motors is $50MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lordstown Motors. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIDE is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 62,306K shares. The put/call ratio of RIDE is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 9,348K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,600K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 19.81% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 7,398K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,934K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 3.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,777K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 30.13% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 4,409K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223K shares, representing an increase of 26.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 61.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,719K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIDE by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Lordstown Motors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lordstown Motors Corp. is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size,all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market.

