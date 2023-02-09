Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Latch (LTCH)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.83MM shares of Latch, Inc. (LTCH). This represents 4.72% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 8.61MM shares and 6.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 367.50% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Latch is $4.21. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.51. The average price target represents an increase of 367.50% from its latest reported closing price of $0.90.

The projected annual revenue for Latch is $150MM, an increase of 210.52%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Latch. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTCH is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.15% to 62,038K shares. The put/call ratio of LTCH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avenir Management Company holds 21,436K shares representing 14.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 4,734K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,068K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares, representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTCH by 5.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,186K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTCH by 24.36% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,931K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 89.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTCH by 704.45% over the last quarter.

Latch Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Latch, Inc. operates as a technology company. The Company specializes in keyless entry security systems to open and manage every door in an apartment building from a smartphone. Latch serves customers in the United States.

