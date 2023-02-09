Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.25MM shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH). This represents 10.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 7.44MM shares and 10.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.31% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.63% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is $102.87. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 74.63% from its latest reported closing price of $58.91.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is $1,049MM, an increase of 30.89%. The projected annual EPS is $4.10, an increase of 161.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 12.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.41%, a decrease of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 83,797K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,024K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,789K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,704K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 96.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 3,204.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,947K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,908K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 25.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 47.34% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,765K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Lantheus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

