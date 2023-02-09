Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in James River Group Holdings (JRVR)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.40MM shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR). This represents 6.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.44MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.01% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for James River Group Holdings is $31.03. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 35.01% from its latest reported closing price of $22.98.

The projected annual revenue for James River Group Holdings is $899MM, an increase of 13.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in James River Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JRVR is 0.15%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 45,408K shares. The put/call ratio of JRVR is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,309K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,597K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 5.78% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,105K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,096K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,549K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JRVR by 13.31% over the last quarter.

James River Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

