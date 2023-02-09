Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.87MM shares of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 7.33MM shares and 10.69% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.01% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Editas Medicine is $14.58. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 41.01% from its latest reported closing price of $10.34.

The projected annual revenue for Editas Medicine is $20MM, a decrease of 22.58%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Editas Medicine. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDIT is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 52,052K shares. The put/call ratio of EDIT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,798K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,479K shares, representing a decrease of 35.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 23.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,112K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,883K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 91.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 1,128.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,747K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 7.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,512K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDIT by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Editas Medicine Background Information

Editas Medicine Background Information

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

