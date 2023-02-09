Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.76MM shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY). This represents 9.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.13MM shares and 10.59% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.80% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment is $53.93. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.80% from its latest reported closing price of $43.92.

The projected annual revenue for Dave & Buster's Entertainment is $2,084MM, an increase of 19.51%. The projected annual EPS is $2.75, an increase of 8.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave & Buster's Entertainment. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAY is 0.22%, an increase of 13.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 54,313K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAY is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 5,018K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,112K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,296K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 11.68% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,876K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Hampton Road Capital Management holds 1,537K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 41.67% over the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Declares $0.16 Dividend

On December 19, 2019 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 9, 2020 received the payment on February 10, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $43.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.56%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 8.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=75).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.