Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.59MM shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX). This represents 6.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.11MM shares and 7.83% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.83% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for CytomX Therapeutics is $2.88. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from its latest reported closing price of $2.60.

The projected annual revenue for CytomX Therapeutics is $63MM, a decrease of 12.05%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in CytomX Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 105 owner(s) or 42.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTMX is 0.04%, an increase of 50.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.86% to 37,391K shares. The put/call ratio of CTMX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 6,596K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,804K shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing an increase of 69.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 112.52% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,654K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing an increase of 30.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,406K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,806K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing an increase of 19.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 17.57% over the last quarter.

CytomX Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. CytomX is developing a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics, based on its Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

