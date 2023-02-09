Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.86MM shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI). This represents 4.78% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.96MM shares and 5.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.37% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Trust Bancorp is $54.06. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.37% from its latest reported closing price of $43.82.

The projected annual revenue for Community Trust Bancorp is $244MM, an increase of 9.71%. The projected annual EPS is $4.71, an increase of 2.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Trust Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTBI is 0.12%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 12,351K shares. The put/call ratio of CTBI is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Community Trust & Investment holds 1,928K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 42.11% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 518K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 63.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 438K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 4.85% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 355K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 300K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 80.72% over the last quarter.

Community Trust Bancorp Declares $0.44 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $43.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.72%, the lowest has been 2.51%, and the highest has been 5.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Community Trust Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.1 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.