Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Cohu (COHU)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Cohu, Inc. (COHU). This represents 7.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.66MM shares and 7.52% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.69% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cohu is $37.74. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.69% from its latest reported closing price of $36.75.

The projected annual revenue for Cohu is $766MM, a decrease of 5.88%. The projected annual EPS is $2.38, an increase of 20.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.20%, an increase of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 57,762K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,531K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,800K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 4.90% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,091K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 0.96% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,055K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares, representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 20.56% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,702K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Cohu Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 11, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2020 received the payment on April 9, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $36.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 2.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=108).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Cohu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohu is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.