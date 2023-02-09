Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Coffee Holding (JVA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.28MM shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA). This represents 4.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 5.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coffee Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JVA is 0.02%, an increase of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 1,253K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 362K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JVA by 13.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 223K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JVA by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 174K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 44.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JVA by 3.04% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company's private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

