Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Caleres (CAL)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.53MM shares of Caleres Inc (CAL). This represents 9.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 3.84MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.17% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caleres is $34.42. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.17% from its latest reported closing price of $24.56.

The projected annual revenue for Caleres is $2,975MM, an increase of 0.81%. The projected annual EPS is $4.39, a decrease of 6.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caleres. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAL is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 36,114K shares. The put/call ratio of CAL is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,689K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,533K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 55.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,067K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,040K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 43.52% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 878K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAL by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Caleres Background Information

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

