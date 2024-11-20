News & Insights

Vanguard Group Acquires Stake in Champion Iron

November 20, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.

Champion Iron Ltd. has announced that Vanguard Group has become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring a 5.012% voting power with 25,974,373 ordinary shares. This move highlights Vanguard’s confidence in Champion Iron’s potential, drawing attention from investors interested in stock market dynamics.

