Vanguard Group Acquires Stake in Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. (AU:CIA) has released an update.
Champion Iron Ltd. has announced that Vanguard Group has become a substantial holder in the company, acquiring a 5.012% voting power with 25,974,373 ordinary shares. This move highlights Vanguard’s confidence in Champion Iron’s potential, drawing attention from investors interested in stock market dynamics.
