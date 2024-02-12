Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VNQI

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.44, changing hands as high as $40.60 per share. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VNQI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.58 per share, with $43.7031 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.64.
