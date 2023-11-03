Vanguard FTSE Pacific (VPL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (Symbol: VPL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.32, changing hands as high as $68.40 per share. Vanguard FTSE Pacific shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VPL's low point in its 52 week range is $59.77 per share, with $72.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.16.

