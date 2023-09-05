News & Insights

Vanguard FTSE Europe Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VGK

September 05, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.32, changing hands as low as $60.07 per share. Vanguard FTSE Europe shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Vanguard FTSE Europe 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VGK's low point in its 52 week range is $44.99 per share, with $63.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

