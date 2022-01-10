Vanguard FTSE Europe Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VGK

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.82, changing hands as low as $67.02 per share. Vanguard FTSE Europe shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGK's low point in its 52 week range is $59.405 per share, with $70.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.05.

