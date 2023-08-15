Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VWO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: VWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.27, changing hands as low as $40.19 per share. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VWO's low point in its 52 week range is $34.88 per share, with $43.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.26.
