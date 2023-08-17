Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets (VEA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (Symbol: VEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.72, changing hands as low as $44.58 per share. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VEA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.425 per share, with $47.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.65.
Also see: CONX Average Annual Return
DWDP YTD Return
Viatris RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.