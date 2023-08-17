Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets (VEA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (Symbol: VEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.72, changing hands as low as $44.58 per share. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.425 per share, with $47.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.65.

