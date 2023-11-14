Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US (VEU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Symbol: VEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.41, changing hands as high as $53.57 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VEU's low point in its 52 week range is $49.4732 per share, with $56.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.55.
