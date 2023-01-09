Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap (VSS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: VSS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.55, changing hands as high as $107.62 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSS's low point in its 52 week range is $89.03 per share, with $134.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.47.

