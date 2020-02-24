Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VEU

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Symbol: VEU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.18, changing hands as low as $50.63 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEU's low point in its 52 week range is $47.3245 per share, with $54.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.96.

