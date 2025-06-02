Vanguard Food LP Launches New Joint Venture in North American Produce Industry for Strategic Growth

A joint venture, Vanguard Food LP, aims to dominate North American produce through strategic acquisitions and capital investment.

Quiver AI Summary

Vanguard Food LP, a new joint venture in the North American produce industry formed by Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Sweat Equities, and Village Farms International, has officially closed a transaction that privatizes certain assets of Village Farms' fresh produce segment. This partnership aims to create a leading branded consumer packaged goods company focused on healthy lifestyles and sustainable farming. The parties plan to further support Vanguard with capital for a roll-up strategy, targeting acquisitions of additional North American produce brands to expand their product offerings. Leaders from the involved firms express enthusiasm about the potential for growth, innovation, and meeting the increasing consumer demand for healthier food alternatives, marking a significant new chapter for Village Farms' legacy produce business.

Potential Positives

Creation of a new joint venture positions Vanguard Food LP as an emerging leader in the North American produce industry.

Potential for significant growth through a roll-up strategy to acquire other produce brands and assets, supported by private investment firms.

Partnership aims to leverage expertise in healthy, sustainable food production, aligning with rising consumer demand for healthier alternatives to processed foods.

Expected expansion of product categories and offerings enhances market competitiveness and innovation potential.

Potential Negatives

Creation of a joint venture may signal that the company is unable to independently sustain its operations in the competitive produce market.

The reliance on private investment firms for additional capital could indicate financial instability or challenges in generating sufficient internal funds.

The announcement of a roll-up strategy may raise concerns about potential overextension or risks associated with integrating multiple acquisitions in a rapidly changing market.

FAQ

What is Vanguard Food LP?

Vanguard Food LP is a joint venture in the produce industry focused on creating a premier branded CPG foods company.

Who are the investors in Vanguard Food LP?

The investors include Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Sweat Equities, and Village Farms International.

What is the goal of the roll-up strategy?

The roll-up strategy aims to acquire other North American produce brands and assets to expand the product offerings.

How does Vanguard Food LP support sustainable farming?

Vanguard Food LP emphasizes healthy lifestyles and sustainable farming practices in its operations and product development.

What is expected from Vanguard Food LP's future growth?

The company anticipates significant growth through innovation, new product development, and strategic acquisitions in the produce sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VFF Insider Trading Activity

$VFF insiders have traded $VFF stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VFF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A DEGIGLIO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 8 purchases buying 225,000 shares for an estimated $266,747 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN C RUFFINI (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $30,150

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VFF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $VFF stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VFF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VFF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VFF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VFF forecast page.

Full Release





– Transaction creates new joint-venture in the North American produce industry backed by private investment firms –









– Parties intend to provide additional capital to execute a roll-up strategy of other produce assets and operations –







LAKE MARY, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Food LP, a privately-held produce industry joint venture between Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Sweat Equities, and Village Farms International, today announced the closing of a transaction which created a new, emerging leader in the North American produce industry.





The previously-announced transaction privatized certain assets and operations of Village Farms International’s fresh produce segment, leveraging decades of leadership in the cultivation, sales, marketing and distribution of produce with the intention of creating a premier branded CPG foods company supporting healthy lifestyles and sustainable farming practices. The Parties expect to support Vanguard with additional capital resources to execute a roll-up strategy of other North American produce brands and assets, and plan to expand product categories and offerings for customers through M&A.





Charlie Sweat, Chairman of Vanguard and Founder of Sweat Equities commented, “We are thrilled to announce the closing of this transaction, and believe we’re positioned well to capitalize on shifting consumer behavior that demands healthier alternatives to processed foods. We now have an established, proven operating team and expect to attract additional human capital as we expand our platform and execute our strategy.”





Doug Logigian, Co-Managing Partner and President of Kennedy Lewis Investment Management commented, “We are pleased to announce our participation with the closing of this transaction and see tremendous opportunity for Vanguard to deliver value for stakeholders as it expands its platform through new product development and IP innovation. We look forward to partnering with Charlie and Village Farms and to supporting Vanguard as it executes its go-forward growth strategies.”





Michael A. DeGiglio, Chief Executive Officer of Village Farms and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Food LP commented, “Today’s announcement reflects the beginning of a new era for the legacy produce business of Village Farms, and we’re excited to begin building our shared vision for the future. This partnership makes us stronger, provides more resources to drive innovation and value for customers, and will serve as a catalyst for future growth and expansion.”







About Vanguard Food LP







Vanguard Food LP is a privately-held joint-venture between Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Sweat Equities, and Village Farms International, Inc. which seeks to create a premier branded CPG foods company supporting healthy lifestyles and sustainable farming practices. The company owns and operates 80-acres of advanced greenhouse facilities in Texas, and through supply agreements with grower partners in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, sources and distributes fresh produce from an incremental 385-acres of greenhouse and outdoor production. The company expects to continue acquiring other produce assets and operations with the support of its private investment firm partners, and will review various products and companies across many production methods while expanding its platform.







About Kennedy Lewis Investment Management







Kennedy Lewis is a credit focused alternative asset manager founded in 2017 by David Chene and Darren Richman with over $28 billion under management across private funds, a publicly traded REIT focused on land banking, a non-exchange traded business development company, and collateralized loan obligations.







About Sweat Equities







Sweat Equities is a private equity firm focused on investments in the health and wellness area with an emphasis on consumer goods in the food and beverage space. Sweat Equities is led by founder and managing principal, Charlie Sweat, and is made up of seven funds – a primary SE Fund LP with seven portfolio companies and six SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) totaling approximately $100 million of invested capital. The Sweat Equities model focuses on partnering with companies that can benefit beyond capital, leveraging the added value of the Sweat Equity team and its group of Advisors specializing in executive leadership, supply chain, operations/manufacturing, finance, sales and marketing, communications, and events.





Sweat Equities Fund II targets $400 million of capital focused on larger, mid-market companies versus the more emerging company markets in its first Funds. This initial Fund II investment represents the first step in a fast and large M&A strategy to build a fresh foods platform bringing healthy, fresh foods to the market at scale.







Contact Information:







Sam Gibbons





Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs





Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328





Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.