Vanguard Financials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 0.43% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $36,356,888 worth of MKL, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:
MKL — last trade: $1359.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/03/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|25
|$1317.18
|$32,930
|02/17/2023
|Greta J. Harris
|Director
|400
|$1327.99
|$531,197
|02/16/2023
|Diane Leopold
|Director
|150
|$1339.00
|$200,850
|04/28/2023
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|75
|$1340.66
|$100,550
|05/04/2023
|Morgan E. Housel
|Director
|19
|$1330.70
|$25,283
|05/02/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|50
|$1359.93
|$67,996
And Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), the #49 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,256,008 worth of LPLA, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LPLA is detailed in the table below:
LPLA — last trade: $197.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|William Francis Glavin Jr.
|Director
|557
|$180.23
|$100,388
