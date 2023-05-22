News & Insights

Vanguard Financials ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

May 22, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

May 22, 2023

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 0.43% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $36,356,888 worth of MKL, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:

MKL — last trade: $1359.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/03/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 25 $1317.18 $32,930
02/17/2023 Greta J. Harris Director 400 $1327.99 $531,197
02/16/2023 Diane Leopold Director 150 $1339.00 $200,850
04/28/2023 A. Lynne Puckett Director 75 $1340.66 $100,550
05/04/2023 Morgan E. Housel Director 19 $1330.70 $25,283
05/02/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 50 $1359.93 $67,996

And Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), the #49 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (Symbol: VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $31,256,008 worth of LPLA, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LPLA is detailed in the table below:

LPLA — last trade: $197.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2023 William Francis Glavin Jr. Director 557 $180.23 $100,388

