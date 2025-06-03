Vanguard Extended Market (VXF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $184.82, changing hands as high as $186.62 per share. Vanguard Extended Market shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VXF's low point in its 52 week range is $146.68 per share, with $207.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.98.

