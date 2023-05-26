News & Insights

Markets
VXF

Vanguard Extended Market (VXF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

May 26, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.05, changing hands as high as $139.14 per share. Vanguard Extended Market shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Vanguard Extended Market 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VXF's low point in its 52 week range is $123.74 per share, with $155.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.91.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 FNBG YTD Return
 SSB Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VXF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.