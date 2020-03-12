Vanguard Extended Market ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), which makes up 0.35% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $230,028,574 worth of PANW, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PANW:
PANW — last trade: $157.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2019
|Nikesh Arora
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,000
|$221.54
|$5,538,482
|03/02/2020
|John Donovan
|Director
|16,229
|$184.98
|$3,002,055
And Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), the #89 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $101,720,462 worth of EQH, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EQH is detailed in the table below:
EQH — last trade: $15.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2020
|Anders Malmstrom
|Senior EVP & CFO
|6,000
|$16.92
|$101,520
|03/06/2020
|Nick Lane
|(See Remarks)
|4,100
|$18.57
|$76,137
|03/09/2020
|Anders Malmstrom
|Senior EVP & CFO
|6,000
|$16.92
|$101,520
|03/06/2020
|Ramon DE Oliveira
|Director
|12,890
|$19.36
|$249,520
