Vanguard Extended Market ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), which makes up 0.35% of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $230,028,574 worth of PANW, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PANW:

PANW — last trade: $157.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2019 Nikesh Arora Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $221.54 $5,538,482 03/02/2020 John Donovan Director 16,229 $184.98 $3,002,055

And Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), the #89 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $101,720,462 worth of EQH, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EQH is detailed in the table below:

EQH — last trade: $15.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2020 Anders Malmstrom Senior EVP & CFO 6,000 $16.92 $101,520 03/06/2020 Nick Lane (See Remarks) 4,100 $18.57 $76,137 03/09/2020 Anders Malmstrom Senior EVP & CFO 6,000 $16.92 $101,520 03/06/2020 Ramon DE Oliveira Director 12,890 $19.36 $249,520

