Vanguard Extended Market Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VXF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (Symbol: VXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.06, changing hands as low as $114.17 per share. Vanguard Extended Market shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VXF's low point in its 52 week range is $74.1882 per share, with $133.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.98.

