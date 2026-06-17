Vanguard ETF Showdown: Is The Fund Giant's Growth ETF or Russell 1000 Growth ETF Better?

Key Points

Vanguard Growth ETF and Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF both offer extremely low-cost access to U.S. large-cap growth stocks.

While both funds hold similar technology-heavy top positions, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF provides broader diversification with 387 holdings compared to 154 for the Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth ETF has delivered slightly higher total returns over the trailing 12 months, whereas Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF showed lower maximum drawdowns over the last five years

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF ›

Vanguard funds are renowned for their low cost and generally peer-beating performance. Inside the Vanguard family, the choice between Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG) and Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) centers on whether an investor prefers a more concentrated portfolio or the broader reach of the Russell 1000.

Both funds target the aggressive growth segment of the U.S. equity market, focusing on companies with rapid earnings and sales expansion. This match-up explores differences in index methodology and portfolio breadth, noting that while they share several top holdings, their underlying benchmarks lead to different levels of assets under management (AUM) and concentration.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VUG VONG Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of June 16, 2026) 23.5% 20.9% Dividend yield 0.37% 0.42% Beta 1.22 1.16 AUM $393.8 billion $54.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading June 16, 2026.

Vanguard Growth ETF maintains a razor-thin cost advantage with an expense ratio of 0.03%, compared to 0.06% for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VUG VONG Max drawdown (5 yr) (35.60%) (32.70%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,907 $1,926

What's inside

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) focuses on capital appreciation by tracking the Russell 1000 Growth Index. This fund is broadly diversified across 387 holdings, though its sector weightings remain top-heavy. Its largest exposures are in technology at 53.9%, consumer cyclical at 12.7%, and communication services at 12.4%. Its largest positions include Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.06%, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 11.94%, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 8.95%. Launched in 2010, the fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.56 per share. It primarily targets investors with longer time horizons who can withstand greater price volatility in pursuit of growth potential.

By comparison, the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG) is more concentrated with 154 holdings. It tracks the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index, resulting in a slightly different sector mix: technology at 55.9%, communication services at 16.4%, and consumer cyclical at 11.8%. Its top holdings include Nvidia at 13.10%, Apple at 12.31%, and Microsoft at 8.99%. Launched in 2004, the fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.33 per share. Despite the narrower basket, the fund employs a similar full-replication strategy to closely mirror its benchmark.

Which fund is the better bet?

The medieval theologian’s debate about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin comes to mind when comparing two of Vanguard’s stalwart growth funds. And by that I mean that while there can be a deep debate about which Vanguard fund is superior, it is ultimately a waste of time, since both funds are excellent choices for long-term investors seeking low-cost growth funds with proven track records. Still, there are slight differences worth taking into account.

VUG — the Vanguard Growth ETF — should be the more volatile fund because of its more concentrated holdings, and indeed it is, with a maximum drawdown almost three percentage points deeper than VONG, the Russell 1000 Growth ETF. Performance-wise, however, VUG and VONG trade positions about which is better over the 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year time frames. In any of those cases, the other fund isn’t far behind in performance.

The one noticeable difference for investors choosing between them is whether to hold your Vanguard growth ETF in a taxable or non-taxable account, such as a 401(k). When accounting for distribution taxes, VONG is the superior product for those who will hold the fund in a taxable account. Over the past 10 years, VONG has returned 16.48% after taxes compared to 15.89% for VUG.

In either case, the Vanguard funds are heavenly additions to a long-term investor’s portfolio.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,531!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,273,016!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 940% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 17, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has positions in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.