This Vanguard ETF Has Outperformed the Company's S&P 500 Fund for Years. Most Investors Have Never Heard of It.

Key Points

Since its inception in 2018, the Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has beaten the company's S&P 500 ETF.

The momentum factor has been proven to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns compared to the broader equity market for decades.

With just $1.6 billion in assets, it's an undiscovered gem in the Vanguard lineup.

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Most investors know Vanguard for its lineup of ultra-cheap index funds. But it's a small, under-the-radar, actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that's been steadily beating the S&P 500.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEMKT: VFMO) doesn't get much attention, and Vanguard doesn't really promote it. It's part of the company's factor ETF lineup that it launched in 2018. It includes five active funds managing a combined $4 billion, a success story for most issuers, but not by Vanguard standards.

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In terms of performance, though, the Vanguard Momentum Factor ETF has been a hit. And it needs to be considered for more portfolios.

How the fund constructs its portfolio

Vanguard uses a rules-based quantitative model to select stocks of all sizes with strong recent performance. In defining "momentum," it looks at a stock's total return compared to its relevant benchmark over the past seven- and 12-month periods.

By looking at performance over shorter and longer time frames, it aims to identify sustainable momentum patterns instead of just short-term bounces. Stocks are then weighed by their momentum factor.

Performance and key metrics

Metric Momentum Factor ETF Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Expense ratio 0.13% 0.03% Assets under management $1.7 billion $991.3 billion Holdings 652 505 Small-cap allocation 29% Less than 1% Three-year return (annualized) 26.2% 21.3% Total return since VFMO inception 221% 216% Top sectors Industrials (22%)

Healthcare (20%)

Technology (17%) Tech (35%)

Financials (12%)

Communication services (11%) Top holdings Micron (1.1%)

AMD (1.1%)

KLA (1%) Nvidia (7.9%)

Apple (6.5%)

Alphabet (6.5%)

Data source: Vanguard.

The clearest takeaway from the fund's profile is that it looks nothing like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). Sector composition is very different; market cap composition is very different. Overlap between the two ETFs is just 23% of assets. That makes the Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF a great diversifier when paired with a broad U.S. stock market fund.

Another thing the fund doesn't have is a concentration problem. Just the top three positions in the portfolio have allocations of at least 1%. Contrast that with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which has a combined 21% in its three largest positions.

The all-cap exposure of the Momentum Factor ETF does create a riskier profile than the broader market. With nearly 30% of the portfolio in small caps, it's roughly 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

The long-term outlook for this fund is positive. History has demonstrated that the momentum factor does one of the best jobs of producing excess returns over time. Over a 40-year period from 1976-2016, the momentum factor beat the MSCI World index by about 3% annually with only modestly higher risk.

Vanguard has become such a giant in the industry that some truly undiscovered gems fall through the cracks. Its U.S. Momentum Factor ETF is one of them. It doesn't have the typical look of a Vanguard index fund, but it delivers the goods.

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David Dierking has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Apple, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends KLA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.