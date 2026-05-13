This Vanguard ETF Could Be a Better Safe-Haven Investment Than Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver

Key Points

Bitcoin, gold, and silver are speculative investments, and their valuations can fluctuate significantly.

The Vanguard Utilities ETF offers greater stability by holding top utility stocks.

Its fees are low, and it pays an above-average yield.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Utilities ETF ›

In the past year, investors have loaded up on a combination of gold, silver, and Bitcoin in the hopes of being able to find safe-haven investments they can safely store their money in, amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The problem with those types of investments is that they are highly speculative in nature and have been fairly volatile over the past several months.

You can still invest in stocks to reduce your market risk; the key is to select the right types of stocks. Even the S&P 500 may be a bit risky these days due to its dependence on the top tech stocks. If they fall, the index will be susceptible to a steep correction as well.

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Instead of those options, you may want to consider the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU). Here's why it can be an ideal safe-haven investment to add to your portfolio if you're worried about the stock market and rising valuations.

Utility stocks can be relatively safe and dependable investments

Utility companies may not often generate much in the way of growth, but they do bring in a steady stream of recurring income because their customers need their services on a regular basis. While there may be some volatility if there are adverse weather conditions, generally, there's a great deal of predictability when it comes to these types of businesses.

With the Vanguard Utilities ETF, you're getting exposure to a broad mix of utility stocks, including those involved with electricity, gas, water, and renewables. Its top holdings feature many of the best-known utility stocks on the market: NextEra Energy, Southern Company, and Duke Energy.

By having exposure to these blue chip stocks, you can enjoy the consistency and dependability that they offer. The Vanguard fund has averaged a beta of 0.59 over the past five years, which effectively tells you it's much less volatile than the overall market (a beta of 1.0 would mean that it follows the market closely).

The fund's low fees and above-average yield sweeten the deal

An attractive feature of Vanguard funds is their low fees, and the Vanguard Utilities ETF is no exception; its expense ratio is just 0.09%. Meanwhile, it pays a dividend that yields 2.5%, which is more than double the rate of the average S&P 500, which is around 1.1%.

This year, the Vanguard fund is up around 5%, and that rises to more than 6% when factoring in its dividend. If you're looking to reduce your risk in the markets, investing in this ETF can be a great option to consider right now.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Utilities ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Utilities ETF, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Duke Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.