Vanguard ESG International Stock (VSGX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (Symbol: VSGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.46, changing hands as low as $49.11 per share. Vanguard ESG International Stock shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VSGX's low point in its 52 week range is $42.0701 per share, with $58.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.24.
