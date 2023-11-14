Vanguard ESG International Stock (VSGX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (Symbol: VSGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.16, changing hands as high as $52.18 per share. Vanguard ESG International Stock shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSGX's low point in its 52 week range is $47.96 per share, with $55.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.17.

