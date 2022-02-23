Markets
Vanguard Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 23.9%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 23.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 2.18% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $191,518,562 worth of KMI, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:

KMI — last trade: $16.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/08/2021 Robert F. Vagt Director 6,000 $16.34 $98,016
12/08/2021 Deborah Macdonald Director 10,000 $16.24 $162,400
12/08/2021 Gary Hultquist Director 13,000 $16.27 $211,497

And Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW), the #92 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,967,701 worth of TDW, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TDW is detailed in the table below:

TDW — last trade: $14.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/16/2021 Robert Robotti 40,000 $11.92 $476,616
11/16/2021 Robert Robotti Director 40,000 $11.92 $476,616
11/16/2021 Kenneth H. Traub Director 7,382 $11.80 $87,104

