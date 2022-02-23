Vanguard Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 23.9%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 23.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 2.18% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $191,518,562 worth of KMI, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:
KMI — last trade: $16.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/08/2021
|Robert F. Vagt
|Director
|6,000
|$16.34
|$98,016
|12/08/2021
|Deborah Macdonald
|Director
|10,000
|$16.24
|$162,400
|12/08/2021
|Gary Hultquist
|Director
|13,000
|$16.27
|$211,497
And Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW), the #92 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,967,701 worth of TDW, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TDW is detailed in the table below:
TDW — last trade: $14.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/16/2021
|Robert Robotti
|40,000
|$11.92
|$476,616
|11/16/2021
|Robert Robotti
|Director
|40,000
|$11.92
|$476,616
|11/16/2021
|Kenneth H. Traub
|Director
|7,382
|$11.80
|$87,104
