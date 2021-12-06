Markets
VDE

Vanguard Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.8%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 21.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 20.06% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,412,135,359 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $60.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/03/2021 Michael J. Angelakis Director 5,000 $64.00 $320,000
11/30/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 217 $60.00 $13,020
11/27/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 327 $60.00 $19,620

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), the #28 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,116,308 worth of EQT, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EQT is detailed in the table below:

EQT — last trade: $19.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/02/2021 Toby Z. Rice President & CEO 28,000 $17.83 $499,240
08/03/2021 David M. Khani Chief Financial Officer 14,887 $17.80 $264,975

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VDE XOM EQT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular