Vanguard Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 21.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 20.06% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,412,135,359 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $60.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/03/2021 Michael J. Angelakis Director 5,000 $64.00 $320,000 11/30/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 217 $60.00 $13,020 11/27/2021 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 327 $60.00 $19,620

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), the #28 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,116,308 worth of EQT, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EQT is detailed in the table below:

EQT — last trade: $19.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2021 Toby Z. Rice President & CEO 28,000 $17.83 $499,240 08/03/2021 David M. Khani Chief Financial Officer 14,887 $17.80 $264,975

