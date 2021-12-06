Vanguard Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) shows an impressive 21.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 20.06% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,412,135,359 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:
XOM — last trade: $60.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/03/2021
|Michael J. Angelakis
|Director
|5,000
|$64.00
|$320,000
|11/30/2021
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|217
|$60.00
|$13,020
|11/27/2021
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|327
|$60.00
|$19,620
And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), the #28 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,116,308 worth of EQT, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EQT is detailed in the table below:
EQT — last trade: $19.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2021
|Toby Z. Rice
|President & CEO
|28,000
|$17.83
|$499,240
|08/03/2021
|David M. Khani
|Chief Financial Officer
|14,887
|$17.80
|$264,975
