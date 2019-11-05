Markets
VDE

Vanguard Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 16.3%

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), which makes up 4.22% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 10 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $151,441,590 worth of OXY, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OXY:

OXY — last trade: $44.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/10/2019 Vicki A. Hollub President and CEO 37,460 $48.15 $1,803,699
06/10/2019 Marcia E. Backus SVP, GC & CCO 10,000 $48.09 $480,900
06/10/2019 Eugene L. Batchelder Director 9,100 $48.11 $437,790
06/10/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $48.22 $482,200
06/11/2019 Glenn M. Vangolen SVP - Business Support 5,000 $48.53 $242,650
06/12/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 15,000 $48.28 $724,200
06/12/2019 Avedick Baruyr Poladian Director 5,000 $48.77 $243,850
06/13/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 4,100 $49.61 $203,401
08/05/2019 Bob Shearer Director 15,000 $50.22 $753,258
08/12/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $44.96 $224,800
08/14/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 2,500 $43.27 $108,175
08/16/2019 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 5,000 $44.57 $222,850
08/23/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $42.62 $213,100
09/27/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $45.54 $227,700

And Baker Hughes A GE Company Class A (Symbol: BHGE), the #18 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $41,485,497 worth of BHGE, which represents approximately 1.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BHGE is detailed in the table below:

BHGE — last trade: $22.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/15/2019 Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President and CEO 15,000 $20.61 $309,081
08/15/2019 Gregory L. Ebel Director 5,000 $20.85 $104,231
08/16/2019 John G. Rice Director 10,000 $20.75 $207,500
06/10/2019 William R. Klesse Director 10,000 $48.22 $482,200
06/11/2019 Glenn M. Vangolen SVP - Business Support 5,000 $48.53 $242,650
06/12/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 15,000 $48.28 $724,200
06/12/2019 Avedick Baruyr Poladian Director 5,000 $48.77 $243,850
06/13/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 4,100 $49.61 $203,401
08/05/2019 Bob Shearer Director 15,000 $50.22 $753,258
08/12/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $44.96 $224,800
08/14/2019 Cedric W. Burgher SVP & CFO 2,500 $43.27 $108,175
08/16/2019 Kenneth Dillon Senior Vice President 5,000 $44.57 $222,850
08/23/2019 Oscar K. Brown Senior Vice President 5,000 $42.62 $213,100
09/27/2019 William R. Klesse Director 5,000 $45.54 $227,700

