Vanguard Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.8%

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), which makes up 1.21% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $35,600,247 worth of LNG, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LNG:
LNG — last trade: $52.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2019
|Jack A. Fusco
|President and CEO
|8,400
|$59.90
|$503,183
|02/27/2020
|G. Andrea Botta
|Director
|5,500
|$45.67
|$251,190
And US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA), the #88 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,077,065 worth of SLCA, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SLCA is detailed in the table below:
SLCA — last trade: $4.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/31/2019
|Peter Clark Bernard
|Director
|10,000
|$4.46
|$44,624
|11/06/2019
|William Jennings Kacal
|Director
|10,000
|$5.29
|$52,899
|11/05/2019
|Charles W. Shaver
|Director
|10,000
|$5.37
|$53,740
|11/08/2019
|Bonnie Cruickshank Lind
|Director
|2,000
|$5.62
|$11,238
|11/15/2019
|Bonnie Cruickshank Lind
|Director
|3,000
|$4.83
|$14,475
|12/17/2019
|Charles W. Shaver
|Director
|10,000
|$5.25
|$52,510
