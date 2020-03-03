Markets
Vanguard Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.8%

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), which makes up 1.21% of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $35,600,247 worth of LNG, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LNG:

LNG — last trade: $52.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/19/2019 Jack A. Fusco President and CEO 8,400 $59.90 $503,183
02/27/2020 G. Andrea Botta Director 5,500 $45.67 $251,190

And US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA), the #88 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,077,065 worth of SLCA, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SLCA is detailed in the table below:

SLCA — last trade: $4.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/31/2019 Peter Clark Bernard Director 10,000 $4.46 $44,624
11/06/2019 William Jennings Kacal Director 10,000 $5.29 $52,899
11/05/2019 Charles W. Shaver Director 10,000 $5.37 $53,740
11/08/2019 Bonnie Cruickshank Lind Director 2,000 $5.62 $11,238
11/15/2019 Bonnie Cruickshank Lind Director 3,000 $4.83 $14,475
12/17/2019 Charles W. Shaver Director 10,000 $5.25 $52,510

