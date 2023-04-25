Vanguard Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VDE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.08, changing hands as low as $115.61 per share. Vanguard Energy shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDE's low point in its 52 week range is $90.87 per share, with $132.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.68.

