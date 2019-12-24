Markets
VDE

Vanguard Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VDE

BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Energy ETF (Symbol: VDE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.86, changing hands as high as $82.03 per share. Vanguard Energy shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Vanguard Energy 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VDE's low point in its 52 week range is $71.70 per share, with $93.1698 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.79.

VDE

